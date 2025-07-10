Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To ED Assistant Director In Bribery Case

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Shekhar Kumar, an assistant director with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in a bribery case registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. A single bench ruled that while Kumar must fully cooperate with the investigation, there is no necessity for his custodial interrogation, marking a significant turning point in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Kumar has been accused of accepting bribes through intermediaries to settle various financial cases being probed by the anti-money laundering agency. The allegations were made by prominent industrialist Aneesh Babu, who said Kumar misused his position as an ED official by demanding a substantial sum from Aneesh Babu for a favourable outcome in a case against him.

Furthermore, the Vigilance department suspects that Kumar made unauthorised interventions in recording statements and other investigative procedures related to the case. There are also indications that the crucial documents may have been concealed or altered. Based on these allegations, the Vigilance team conducted a covert preliminary investigation, collected evidence, and registered a case against Kumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Following the incident, he was transferred from the Kochi office to Shillong.

In his defence, Kumar argued that the Vigilance action was based solely on the statement of Aneesh Babu, who himself is an accused in a financial irregularities case, being investigated by the ED. He contended that the allegations were not credible and that the case against him was fabricated, stemming from a personal vendetta and an attempt to defame him.

Kumar's lawyer argued that there was no concrete evidence to support the allegations and that custodial interrogation was unnecessary. Although the case documents were presented, the Vigilance was unable to convince the court of the urgent need to take a central agency official into custody. The court partially accepted these arguments and granted anticipatory bail.

The Vigilance failed to convince the court of the importance of custodial interrogation or that custody was essential for collecting further evidence. The court has directed Kumar to cooperate with the investigation and not destroy any evidence. The Vigilance investigation against Shekhar Kumar is expected to intensify.