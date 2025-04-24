ETV Bharat / bharat

'Kerala HC Acted In An Insensitive Manner In Quashing FIR': SC Restores POCSO Case Against Teacher

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday restored the prosecution of a Kerala teacher under the POCSO Act, saying that it was disappointed with how the high court had acted in an insensitive manner, quashing the FIR, ignoring the fact that the accused was a teacher and the victims were his students.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the school administration to refrain from reinstating the suspended teacher accused of sexually harassing 52 girl students’ till the conclusion of the trial in the case.

The apex court said it was a fit case in which the teacher ought to have faced trial by ensuring the identities of the victims were not revealed. The apex court said it's very disturbing that most of the victims targeted are from minority communities.

“We are disappointed with the manner in which the high court has acted in an insensitive manner, ignoring the fact that respondent 1 was a teacher and the victims were his students”, said the apex court, while setting the July 13, 2022 verdict of the high court quashing the FIR against the accused.

The apex court said this case is a glaring example of victimisation of the victims of prima facie offenses under POCSO and maybe some provisions of the IPC.

The apex court said, in the impugned judgment, the high court, after holding a mini-trial, including taking notes of contents of the statements alleged to have been made by the victims at a preliminary stage, jumped to the conclusion that it is not possible to infer that the said act has been done by the petitioner with any sexual intent.