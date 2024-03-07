Kerala Govt Launches Country's First OTT Platform CSpace

Hyderabad: The OTT market is expanding all over the world, including India. So far only private companies are providing these services. Henceforth, public sector organisations will provide OTT services. Recently, the Kerala government launched an OTT service called CSpace.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the CSpace, an OTT platform, on Thursday at a function held at the Kairali Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the motive of private OTT platforms is to make a profit and mostly they are streaming commercial movies. While CSpace is said to promote the Malayalam language and culture.

Pay-per-view

Users can watch movies on a pay-per-view basis on CSpace OTT. Users can watch the movies for Rs 75. The audience does not need to pay for the entire content on the OTT platform. It is enough if you pay only for the movies you watch. Short films of 40 minutes can be watched for Rs 40, 30-minute films for Rs 30 and 20-minute films for Rs 20. This app can be downloaded from Google Plays Store and iOS.

Half revenue for the Film Academy and half for the producer

State, national and international award-winning films, films produced by the Film Academy, documentaries, short films and experimental films are available on this OTT platform. Half of the revenue from OTT goes to the Film Academy and the other half goes to the producer of the film. Budding directors can also crowdfund their films through CSpace.

A panel of 60 people

But, a 60-member panel has been appointed to select the content to be streamed on OTT. So far 42 films have been selected for CSpace. Panel-approved short films, documentaries and experimental films will be streamed. It seems that a portion of the profits from this OTT will be used for the welfare of unemployed professionals in the film industry.

