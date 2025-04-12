'Excessive Interference': Kerala Governor On Apex Court Fixing Timeframe For Governors To Act On Bills

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has strongly objected to the Supreme Court’s recent directive setting a time limit for Governors to act on bills passed by state legislatures, calling it an “excessive interference” by the judiciary. In an interview with a national media outlet, Governor Arlekar asserted that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Parliament, not the courts.

“The Constitution does not prescribe any timeframe within which a Governor must make a decision on bills. If the Supreme Court mandates a time limit, that effectively amounts to making a constitutional amendment — a power that rests solely with the Parliament,” he said.

Referring to the court’s recent ruling concerning the Tamil Nadu Governor, Arlekar emphasized that the issues before the courts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are distinct. He criticized the Supreme Court bench for not referring the matter to a Constitution Bench, arguing that the issue involves fundamental constitutional principles.

“If constitutional amendments are to be made by the judiciary, then what is the role of the legislature and Parliament? Amendments require a two-thirds majority in Parliament. Are two judges now empowered to change the Constitution? This is judicial overreach,” the Governor remarked.

Governor Arlekar further noted that delays in decision-making are not unique to the executive. “Courts themselves have cases pending for years, both in the High Courts and the Supreme Court. Just as judges may have reasons for such delays, Governors too may have valid reasons for taking time on bills. That should be acknowledged,” he said.

Governor Arlekar concluded that if the people of India believe a time limit for decision making by Governors is necessary, then it should be debated and enacted by Parliament. “Let the people decide through their representatives,” he said.

The apex court also set a 3 months time limit to the President to decide on bills reserved by the Governors.