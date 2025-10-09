ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Government Seeks Rashtrapati Bhavan's Clarity On Special Vehicle For President Murmu's Sabarimala Visit

Pathanamthitta: The Kerala government on Thursday sought clarification from Rashtrapati Bhavan on the type of special vehicle that will be used for President Droupadi Murmu to travel from Pampa to the Sannidhanam during her visit to Sabarimala on October 22.

The decision was discussed at a high-level coordination meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Secretary Dr. A Jayathilak, aimed at finalising security and logistical arrangements for the visit. According to the programme provided by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President is expected to travel from the Pampa area to the Sannidhanam in a designated special vehicle. However, the government is yet to confirm which vehicle qualifies as "special", as VIPs visiting Sabarimala typically reach the Sannidhanam on foot or via a palanquin (doli).

Currently, two ambulances from the Health Department and one from the Forest Department are stationed at the Sannidhanam. The Kerala High Court has permitted ambulance use only for pilgrims who fall ill at the shrine. Officials are reviewing logistics in case Rashtrapati Bhavan deploys a military vehicle, as its operation on Swami Ayyappan Road would require separate court approval.