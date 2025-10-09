ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Government Seeks Rashtrapati Bhavan's Clarity On Special Vehicle For President Murmu's Sabarimala Visit

The President will remain in Kerala until October 24. The security preparations at the Sannidhanam and Pampa have been completed

Kerala Government Seeks Rashtrapati Bhavan's Clarity On Special Vehicle For President Murmu's Sabarimala Visit
File photo of President Droupadi Murmu (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Pathanamthitta: The Kerala government on Thursday sought clarification from Rashtrapati Bhavan on the type of special vehicle that will be used for President Droupadi Murmu to travel from Pampa to the Sannidhanam during her visit to Sabarimala on October 22.

The decision was discussed at a high-level coordination meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Secretary Dr. A Jayathilak, aimed at finalising security and logistical arrangements for the visit. According to the programme provided by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President is expected to travel from the Pampa area to the Sannidhanam in a designated special vehicle. However, the government is yet to confirm which vehicle qualifies as "special", as VIPs visiting Sabarimala typically reach the Sannidhanam on foot or via a palanquin (doli).

Currently, two ambulances from the Health Department and one from the Forest Department are stationed at the Sannidhanam. The Kerala High Court has permitted ambulance use only for pilgrims who fall ill at the shrine. Officials are reviewing logistics in case Rashtrapati Bhavan deploys a military vehicle, as its operation on Swami Ayyappan Road would require separate court approval.

Security preparations at the Sannidhanam and Pampa have already been completed. Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth said the President will arrive by helicopter at Nilakkal around 1 PM, proceed to the Sannidhanam by road, complete the darshan in the evening, and return to Thiruvananthapuram the same day, according to protocol.

President Murmu will stay in Kerala until October 24 and will be the chief guest at the platinum jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College, Pala in the Kottayam district on October 23 at 4 PM.

Read More

  1. President Droupadi Murmu To Embark On Three-Day Visit To Gujarat Today
  2. Mamata Draws 'Mir Jafar' Analogy To Caution PM Modi On Shah

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA GOVERNMENTRASHTRAPATI BHAVANSABARIMALASPECIAL VEHICLEPRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.