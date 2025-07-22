ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Government Proposes 4 Sites For Establishment of AIIMS In State

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that the Kerala government has identified and proposed four sites for the establishment of AIIMS in the state.

Informing this in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda said that the Kerala government has identified four locations - Kinaloor in Kozhikode district, Kattakada Taluk in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kottayam district and Ernakulam district - for the establishment of AIIMS in the state.

Nadda was responding to a starred question from CPI (M) MP from Kerala Dr John Brittas. However, the proposal has not been approved in the current phase of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), Nadda said.

Under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are set up in different parts of the country in a phased manner. Till date, establishment of 22 AIIMS have been sanctioned under the Scheme.

Further, for strengthening and upgrading of tertiary healthcare facilities in Kerala, under another component of PMSSY, upgradation of several Government Medical Colleges have been approved by way of construction of Super Speciality Blocks (SSBs) on Centre-State cost sharing basis.