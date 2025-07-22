Kerala Government Proposes 4 Sites For Establishment of AIIMS In State

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that the Kerala government has identified and proposed four sites for the establishment of AIIMS in the state.
Informing this in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda said that the Kerala government has identified four locations - Kinaloor in Kozhikode district, Kattakada Taluk in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kottayam district and Ernakulam district - for the establishment of AIIMS in the state.
Nadda was responding to a starred question from CPI (M) MP from Kerala Dr John Brittas. However, the proposal has not been approved in the current phase of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), Nadda said.
Under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are set up in different parts of the country in a phased manner. Till date, establishment of 22 AIIMS have been sanctioned under the Scheme.
Further, for strengthening and upgrading of tertiary healthcare facilities in Kerala, under another component of PMSSY, upgradation of several Government Medical Colleges have been approved by way of construction of Super Speciality Blocks (SSBs) on Centre-State cost sharing basis.
Trivandrum Medical College, Trivandrum; TD Medical College, Alappuzha and Kozhikode Medical College, Kozhikode have been approved for upgradation, Nadda said.
"In addition, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Trivandrum, has also been approved for upgradation by way of construction of Super Speciality Block (SSB) on cost sharing basis between the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Department of Science and Technology, Government of India," Nadda stated.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said that the doctor-population ratio in the country is estimated to be 1:811.
"Assuming that 80 per cent of registered practitioners in both the allopathic and AYUSH systems are available, the doctor-population ratio in the country is estimated to be 1:811," she informed the Rajya Sabha.
In a written reply, Patel further said that under the centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district and referral hospitals, 131 new medical colleges are functional out of 157 approved medical colleges.