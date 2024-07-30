ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Government Declares Official Mourning In State; Centre Assures All Help Following Wayanad Landslide

Kerala Minister A.K. Saseendran meets with a woman who got injured in the Wayanad landslide at the Meppady Hospital, on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Wayanad/New Delhi: The Kerala government on Tuesday declared official mourning in the state today and tomorrow after at least 84 people lost their lives in a landslide incident in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, assuring to provide all necessary central assistance to Kerala following the devastating landslide, Home Minister Amit Shah had a telephonic discussion with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation. Shah said that two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are already conducting relief and rescue operations on the ground.

"Deeply concerned by the incidents of landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. The NDRF is conducting search and rescue operations on a war footing. My condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” said Shah.

Meanwhile, Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha Jebi Mather demanded to declare the Wayanad landslide tragedy a national disaster. Raising the issue in Zero Hour, Mather also demanded immediate relief measures for those affected by the disaster.

She demanded a release of a special relief package of Rs 5000 crore for Wayanad considering the scale of the disaster, wherein over 200 houses have been washed away, bridges and roads collapsed and agricultural crops being destroyed.