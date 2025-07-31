Kerala's First Smart Traffic Surveillance System To Go Live On NH-66

Chennai: An Automatic Traffic Management System (ATMS) has been installed along a 24-kilometre stretch of National Highway 66, from Thalappadi to Chengala on the Karnataka–Kerala border, bringing round-the-clock surveillance and smart traffic management to the region for the first time.

The initiative, implemented by the Uralungal Labour Contract Society, will be operational from August and is being hailed as Kerala’s first smart surveillance highway project. According to officials, the system is designed to ensure safer and faster emergency response, improve traffic control and real-time data monitoring.

24/7 Monitoring, Emergency Response

The highway will now be under the surveillance of 39 high-definition cameras equipped with 360-degree views, covering every kilometre of the stretch. These cameras feed directly into the ATMS control room located in Manjeswaram, where nine trained staff, including four engineers, will manage operations. "In the event of an accident, the system automatically detects the incident and no phone call is needed. An alert is triggered instantly in the control room and a 1033 ambulance, fully equipped with life-saving equipment, will be dispatched within seconds," an official said.

Smart Traffic Alerts

To manage emergencies such as roadblocks or diversions, digital warning boards installed at strategic points will flash real-time alerts to drivers. In addition, vehicle speed, direction and even safety violations like seat belt usage are monitored and displayed live on digital screens at the control centre.

According to officials, offending vehicles can be tracked and their information shared instantly with the police or traffic control rooms. Vehicles travelling the wrong way or exceeding speed limits will have their number plates captured and projected on large digital screens, ensuring both accountability and deterrence.

Advanced Environmental and Safety Monitoring

The ATMS also monitors environmental conditions in real time namely wind speed, rainfall intensity and temperature, with data displayed live inside the control room. A patrol vehicle will be on constant duty, adding another layer of safety for road users.

At major junctions, 15 additional cameras have been placed to reduce accident risks and six digital boards will deliver live traffic updates. Two screens will display the real-time speed of passing vehicles, enhancing driver awareness, officials added.

Built for the Long Run

The system is designed to remain operational for 15 years under the current national highway construction contract. A dedicated maintenance control room is also part of the infrastructure, equipped with a crane and tools to handle emergency repairs or accidents efficiently. Officials described the project as a major step toward ‘safe travel’ on Kerala’s highways, setting a new benchmark for road safety and intelligent transport systems in the state.