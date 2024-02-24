Kerala: Congress Refuses to Give 3rd LS Seat to IUML; Seat Sharing Talks Inconclusive

Kozhikode (Kerala) : Seat sharing discussions between the Congress and IUML remain inconclusive in Kerala for the coming Lok Sabha elections. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) demanded a 3rd seat to contest in addition to their two sitting seats - Malappuram and Ponnani. Moreover, it is threatening to contest alone in the general election if the third seat is denied.

The IUML leaders adopted a tough stance like never before. There were even indications that they would contest alone if their demand is not conceded in UDF (United Democratic Front). In the wake of the latest developments in relation with IUML and Congress, tomorrow's bilateral discussion at Kochi has become crucial for the two parties.

The Congress leadership is making light of the IUML's demand for a third seat, which further infuriated IUML leaders. The problem was aggravated by the fact that the Congress leaders themselves stated their position that they can't offer an additional seat for Muslim League. The CPM giving a seat to the leader expelled by the Muslim League in Ponnani has also made IUML uneasy.

Political experts say the Congress is unlikely to concede third seat for IUML. The main reason for this is that the Congress is poised to win the leader of opposition post despite not winning the Lok Sabha elections. As the Congress chances of winning from North India are grim, their eyes are on South India. The plan is to win more than 55 seats from South India alone to become the second largest single party. The Congress leaders will try to convince the League that every seat in Kerala is important.

Kerala leaders hope that Rahul Gandhi will contest again in Wayanad. AICC General secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal is also expected to contest from Alappuzha. In rest of the seats, replacing the current Congress MPs will not be easy. If leadership agrees to give any seats to IUML, it will lead to a big riot in the Congress.