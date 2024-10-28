Kerala CM's Vehicle Damaged After Convoy Meets With Accident

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy was involved in an accident today around 6:30 PM in Vamanapuram here. Five vehicles collided one after the other.
The incident occurred when the pilot vehicle braked to avoid a woman on a two-wheeler, who suddenly came into its path, leading to collisions with the five following vehicles. The Kerala Police escort hit the back of the Chief Minister's vehicle, but fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.
The motorcade was en route to Thiruvananthapuram when the collision took place. The vehicle carrying the Chief Minister, along with a commando vehicle, a police escort vehicle, and an ambulance, was involved in the crash.
Despite the incident, the vehicle in which the Chief Minister was travelling did not sustain any major damage and continued its journey. Other escort vehicles remained parked at the scene in Vamanapuram.
79-year-old Kannur-born Vijayan is a Polit Bureau Member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and has been the Chief Minister of Kerala since 2021. This is the second term for Vijayan as the Chief Minister of Kerala.
Vijayan was elected in the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly elections held on 6 April 2021 from Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district with a margin of 50,123 votes.