Kerala CM's Vehicle Damaged After Convoy Meets With Accident

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy was involved in an accident today around 6:30 PM in Vamanapuram here. Five vehicles collided one after the other.

The incident occurred when the pilot vehicle braked to avoid a woman on a two-wheeler, who suddenly came into its path, leading to collisions with the five following vehicles. The Kerala Police escort hit the back of the Chief Minister's vehicle, but fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The motorcade was en route to Thiruvananthapuram when the collision took place. The vehicle carrying the Chief Minister, along with a commando vehicle, a police escort vehicle, and an ambulance, was involved in the crash.