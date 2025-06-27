Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Hosabale For His Statement On Constitution

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, saying that his statement on the Constitution is a brazen attempt to dismantle the core ideals of the Indian Republic.

The RSS leader recently said that socialism and secularism words should be removed from the preamble of the Constitution. In a post, Vijayan said, "RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s call to review secularism and socialism in the Indian Constitution is a brazen attempt to dismantle the core ideals of our Republic. Invoking the emergency to discredit these principles is a deceitful move, especially when the RSS colluded with the Indira Gandhi Government during that time for its own survival."

The Kerala Chief Minister asserted that secularism and socialism define India. The 80-year-old Kannur-born Vijayan added, "To use that period now to undermine the Constitution reflects sheer hypocrisy and political opportunism. Secularism and socialism are not additions; they define India. Every citizen who believes in democracy must raise their voice against this communal agenda."

However, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh backed the statement by Hosabale. Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Singh said, "I think any right-thinking citizen will endorse it because everybody knows that these were not part of the original Constitution written by Dr. BR Ambedkar and others. It is not the question of BJP versus non-BJP, but it is the question of preserving the democratic values and preserving the Constitutional values,"