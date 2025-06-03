Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan In Delhi For CPM Meet; Also To Raise Issues With Centre

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived in the national capital to attend the CPM central committee meeting, has lined up a series of meetings with Union Ministers to address key infrastructure issues concerning the state.

Vijayan, arriving amid the intense campaign for the Nilambur by-election, is scheduled to meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday to discuss the recent collapse of National Highway 66. A detailed review of the damage, particularly in Malappuram’s Kuriad area, and potential alternative routes will be on the agenda.

The Chief Minister has already met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the Centre to approve the long-pending SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, once touted as a flagship initiative of the state government. Vijayan reiterated the state's demand that the Centre end its inaction and grant the necessary approvals without further delay. In the same meeting, he also sought faster implementation of proposed third-lane expansions and pending railway doubling works across Kerala.

Another priority issue discussed was the Angamaly–Kaladi–Erumeli–Sabarimala highway. The Chief Minister stressed the need to complete the project survey swiftly and proceed with the next steps. The state government has already conveyed its willingness to bear 50% of the project cost but has yet to receive a response from the Centre.

Vijayan is also expected to raise the issue of compensation recovery from the Liberian cargo vessel MSC Elsa 3, which capsized off the Alappuzha coast while en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi.

Gadkari has scheduled the meeting for Wednesday afternoon. Kerala Public Works Minister Muhammad Riyas and Public Works Secretary K. Biju are expected to join the discussions and will leave for Delhi today. Meanwhile, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Santosh Yadav visited Kerala recently for discussions with state officials regarding NH construction progress. He also met Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak. However, his decision to return without inspecting the collapsed highway site in Kuriad has drawn criticism from local quarters.