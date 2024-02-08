Kerala CM, other leaders hold protest against Centre in New Delhi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

Updated : Feb 8, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the left front memebers held a protest in Delhi due to alleged neglect by Centre towards southern state in financial matters

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, staged a protest in New Delhi against the alleged neglect by the central government towards Kerala in financial matters. The protest garnered support from other opposition leaders, including Farooq Abdullah, Palanivel Thiagarajan, and Arvind Kejriwal, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressing solidarity with the cause. Vijayan highlighted the need for equitable treatment of states and criticised the Centre's actions, stating that they weakened cooperative federalism.

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with party leaders, protested at the Jantar Mantar here against the BJP-led Centre over alleged discrimination and neglect in the allocation of funds.

It was the second Southern state after Karnataka that staged a protest in the national capital - New Delhi against the Centre over alleged discrimination in fund allocation. Addressing the gathering, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We have come together to register our strong protest and save the federal structure of India."

At the protest site, numerous posters and banners were put up mentioning 'Save federalism, do justice to Kerala.' Expressing his displeasure over the fund allocation issue, the Kerala Chief Minister said, "This fight will strive to maintain a balance in the Centre-State relation. This is going to be a red-letter day in the history of India."

Not only Kerala and Karnataka, but Tamil Nadu has also joined its neighbouring states in protesting against the Centre over the same issue. Tamil Nadu leaders were demanding for relief funds. They said Tamil Nadu witnessed a heavy flood so the Centre should release flood relief funds to the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the protest. Kejriwal said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a new weapon.

"Nowadays, they (BJP) just decide whom to send to jail, then think which case to impose on the person. Tomorrow, they can put me, (Pinarayi) Vijayanji, (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK) Stalin sahib and (Karnataka Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah sahab in jail and topple the opposition ruling state government," he alleged.

Yesterday, the Karnataka government held a protest against the Centre at the same place with similar demands. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaian, state ministers, MLAs and leaders came to New Delhi to register their resistance against the Centre for not fulfilling the state government's several demands.

Last Updated :Feb 8, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

