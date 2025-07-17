Kerala Class 8 Student Electrocuted In School; Minister Orders Probe Into Safety Lapses

Kollam: A 13-year-old student of Class 8 died of electrocution at Thevalakkara Boys' School while playing on the school grounds on Thursday morning in the Kollam district of Kerala. The deceased, Midhun, came in contact with a live electrical wire in the cycle shed of the school.

According to initial reports, another student threw Midhun's slipper onto the shed's roof. While attempting to retrieve his slipper by climbing over a wall to reach the shed, he reportedly touched the live wire of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Mithin was immediately brought down and rushed to the taluk hospital, but he could not be saved. Locals stated that the electrical wire was hanging low over the shed.

Education Minister V Sivankutty has ordered an urgent investigation into the matter. The Director of Public Education has been instructed to submit an immediate report, and senior education officers in the district have been directed to arrange necessary investigation measures, his office said. The investigation will clarify whether there were grave lapses in ensuring student safety on the part of both school authorities and KSEB.

Acknowledging the gravity of the incident, Sivankutty truncated his official engagements and rushed to Kollam in the company of the Director of Public Education, as per the Chief Minister's directive. The minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and vowed strict action against those responsible.

"Every experience is a lesson. If a headmaster or teachers cannot oversee these things, then what are they doing in school?" the minister questioned sternly. He emphasised that schools had previously been instructed to ensure safety, and an investigation would be conducted to determine who issued the fitness certificate for the school building.

Midhun was the son of Manu from Valiyapadam of Kollam, and his body has been kept at the Sasthamkotta Taluk Hospital. MLA Kovoor Kunjumon informed the media that he was aware of the KSEB line hanging low over the school building.

Midhun, the deceased. (ETV Bharat)

The tragedy has sparked strong allegations of grave safety lapses, particularly concerning the dangerously low-hanging KSEB lines near the school building. Investigators will also scrutinise whether school authorities took adequate safety precautions in such a perilous situation. Locals and parents allege that these lines have been hanging dangerously over the school building for years, and despite repeated alerts to authorities, no action was taken.

Lali Babu, a member from Kovar Ward 12 in Mainappally Panchayat, said, "Thevalakkara School is dear to everyone. Perhaps the authorities thought children wouldn't climb on the roof. But this is a place where an electric line passes, and it's naturally dangerous. This area includes the school's playground."

It has been pointed out that the Education Department's checklist explicitly mandates the removal of dangerous electrical lines. Many locals expressed their dismay to the media, stating that it is extremely tragic that such a disaster occurred despite three different departments being responsible for inspections.

"The electric line is hanging low like a swing. How can we believe that no official saw it? Only those with vision problems wouldn't see this," fumed Ratheesh, who runs a shop near the school. The fact that electrical lines remained dangerously low even after the reopening of the school is being highlighted as a major oversight by authorities. "If a child picks up a rod from a desk lying there and decides to touch it, the potential for disaster is unimaginable. This has been the situation for so long, and even after the accident, the line remains in the same dangerous state," he added.

Another resident said, "The Ilanthara area, where this student hails from, is also a community of very ordinary people." Children from financially struggling families attend this school, and the deceased student, Midhun, also came from such a background.

Repeated Warnings Ignored

Locals complained that despite bringing the issue to the attention of school authorities multiple times, no action was taken. "The issue was brought to the school's notice many times, but no careful action was taken on the matter at any of those junctures," they said.

Following the incident, representatives of various student organisations arrived at the scene to protest over the issue. "Hearing the news that a classmate died in the morning is a huge trauma and shock for the children," a school teacher stated.