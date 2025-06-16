ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Business Group Trapped In Iran Amid Conflict; NORKA, Indian Embassy Step In

Thiruvananthapuram: NORKA Roots, a field agency of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), has asked a Malayali business group stranded in Tehran amid the Iran-Israel conflict to move to safe shelters.

NORKA Roots CEO Ajith Kolassery told ETV Bharat that the ten-member group led by Afsal from Malappuram district of Kerala arrived in Iran just before the conflict escalated. “They had travelled from the UAE for business purposes and are currently unable to return home due to the unavailability of airlift services or other international flights in the war-like situation,” he said.

“We have now advised them to move to secure locations. As airports are closed, they are presently staying in a hotel,” he said.

NORKA, Embassy Intervention

According to officials, NORKA is providing all necessary guidance to the stranded group and has instructed them to contact the Indian Embassy. “NORKA Roots is offering all possible assistance to Malayalis in coordination with the embassy. The embassy is providing advisories to Indian nationals via Twitter, as other communication facilities are limited due to the conflict,” they said.

The embassy is also taking steps to ensure the safety of Indian students in Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that students are being relocated to safe places in Iran under the embassy's leadership. Direct phone contact with them is not possible, and information is being exchanged via messages. NORKA has advised them to stay safely in their hotel and follow the embassy's Twitter page.