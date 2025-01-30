ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Brewery Row: Congress’s VD Satheesan Alleges K Kavitha’s Involvement, Demands Probe

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala assembly, VD Satheesan ( File photo ETV Bharat )

Malappuram: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala assembly, VD Satheesan, on Thursday, alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, an accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam, had visited Kerala to pursue a private company case for approval of a brewery unit in Palakkad.

Satheesan further said that Kavitha’s visit was related to a “shady” dealing and transactions to the benefit of Oasis Commercial Private Limited Company in setting up a “liquor manufacturing plant,” namely Eleppully Brewery.

“We have reasons to believe that there is much more than meets the eye and that multiple questionable transactions have occurred,” he said.

The LoP also demanded a probe into Kavitha’s Kerala visit and her stay in the state.