Kerala Brewery Row: Congress’s VD Satheesan Alleges K Kavitha’s Involvement, Demands Probe

The Eleppully Brewery unit has triggered a major controversy in Kerala and attracted various political reactions as it involves illegal dealings and political interference.

Kerala Brewery Row: Congress’s VD Satheesan Alleges K Kavitha’s Involvement, Demands Probe
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala assembly, VD Satheesan
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 5:03 PM IST

Malappuram: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala assembly, VD Satheesan, on Thursday, alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, an accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam, had visited Kerala to pursue a private company case for approval of a brewery unit in Palakkad.

Satheesan further said that Kavitha’s visit was related to a “shady” dealing and transactions to the benefit of Oasis Commercial Private Limited Company in setting up a “liquor manufacturing plant,” namely Eleppully Brewery.

“We have reasons to believe that there is much more than meets the eye and that multiple questionable transactions have occurred,” he said.

The LoP also demanded a probe into Kavitha’s Kerala visit and her stay in the state.

More About Eleppully Brewery Row

The Eleppully Brewery plant has triggered a major controversy in Kerala and attracted various political reactions as it involves illegal dealings and political interference.

The opposition slammed the government for allegedly mishandling the brewery’s operations, alleging that influential political figures may have used their positions to secure licenses and approvals for the brewery under questionable circumstances.

However, the state government has largely defended its actions, maintaining that all the necessary protocols were followed and that the brewery’s operations comply with legal standards.

