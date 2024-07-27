Kerala Boy Srinand Sharmil Retains Top Rank In Re-revised NEET-UG Results

Kannur (Kerala): In the re-revised results of the NEET-UG 2024 announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, Kerala boy Srinand Sharmil, a native of Kannur, retained the first rank in his very first attempt in the final rank list.

Srinand, a native of Kannur's Podikkund, is happy to have secured the first rank in the national NEET examination on his first attempt. Sreenand Sharmil came first by scoring 720 marks out of 720. Besides Sharmil, 17 other candidates also secured absolute score in the national level medical entrance test.

Srinand is the son of doctor couple Sharmil Gopal and Priya Sharmil. He studied till 10th standard in Kannur Chinmaya Vidyalaya and passed his Class 12 from Mannanam at Kuriakos Elias English Medium School and also prepared for NEET-UG here.

Over a question about the secret of his success, Sharmil said he spent only one hour on studies in the morning, but studied extensively from 6 pm till 12 am at midnight. As for his hobbies, Sharmil loves reading books in Malayalam and English. There is an extensive collection of books in his house.

Sharmil's dream is to study at Delhi AIIMS. Sharmil father Gopal is an ophthalmologist at Aster MIMS, Kannur and Mother Priya is an Anesthetics at Thalassery General Hospital. His sister Sreetika is a 10th-standard student of St. Teresa's School, Kannur.