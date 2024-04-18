Kerala: Bird Flu Reported in 2 Panchayats of Alappuzha, Culling Ordered

Alappuzha (Kerala): A bird flu outbreak has been reported in two panchayats of Kerala's Alappuzha district after samples of ducks were tested positive for avian influenza (H5N1), officials said.

Samples of ducks from Ward 1 Vilakkumaram farmland of Edatva Panchayat and Ward 3 of Cheruthana Panchayat, were sent to a lab in Bhopal for testing after showing bird flu-like symptoms. The test reports confirmed that the samples were H5N1 positive.

After which, a comprehensive action plan has been taken up by the government. The district authorities have called an urgent review meeting to take stock of the situation.

To begin with the district collector has ordered to start the process of killing and destroying (culling) domestic birds within a radius of one kilometre from the epicentre. The animal welfare department will take necessary preparations and a Rapid Action Force has been formed in this regard.

The administration has asked people not to panic and assured that ruled out possibility of any human transmission at the moment.

What's Bird Flu: Bird flu or avian influenza is a kind of virus mostly seen in birds. But, in some cases, it may transmit to humans but it's usually seen in people who closely interact with infected birds.

Symptoms: Some of the symptoms of bird flu are cough, soar throat, running nose, body pain, headache and breathing problems along with vomiting and diarrhea. Usually, symptoms worsen in two to eight days.

Precaution: People who come in close contact with poultry are advised to wear gloves and wash surfaces where raw poultry is kept.