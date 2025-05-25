ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Battered By Intense Rains; Uprooted Trees Cause Damage, Fatality

Thiruvananthapuram: Intense rains lashed Kerala on Sunday, uprooting trees across the state, including one that fell on a moving train in Thrissur and another that caused a fatality in neighbouring Kozhikode. Houses were damaged, rivers were in spate, and shutters of some dams were raised in the state as the southwest monsoon gained strength.

An uprooted tree crashed onto a moving train near the railway bridge in Cheruthuruthy in Thrissur district on Sunday morning. Tragedy was averted as the loco pilot acted swiftly to stop the train, authorities said, adding that no casualties were reported in connection with the incident.

As the heavy downpour continued, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) placed five northern districts—Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—under a 'red alert' for the day, predicting extremely heavy rainfall there. Almost all districts in the state received widespread rains since the previous night, causing severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic snarls.

Widespread uprooting of trees caused extensive damage to houses and vehicles across the state and claimed the life of a person in the Kozhikode district. Pavithran, a 64-year-old native of Villyappally in Kozhikode, died after an uprooted coconut tree fell on him while he was riding a scooter.

Water levels in the Punnapuzha River, flowing through the Chooralmala-Mundakkai region in Wayanad, and the Korapuzha River in Kozhikode were steadily rising following incessant rainfall, residents said. In landslide-battered Chooralmala in Wayanad, continuous heavy rains caused anxiety among locals the previous night.

"We are yet to recover from the shock of last year’s landslide. We haven’t slept properly at night, fearing heavy rains and something worse," an elderly local told a TV channel. In Pathanamthitta district, a family narrowly escaped tragedy when huge uprooted trees fell on their tile-roofed house near Ezhamkulam during strong winds and heavy rains the previous evening.