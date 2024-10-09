Kerala Assembly To Pass Resolution Against 'One Nation, One Election'

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government will present a resolution opposing the 'One Nation, One Election' reform in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will introduce the resolution, which urges the central government to withdraw the proposal, calling it anti-democratic. The Chief Minister will move the urgent motion notice before opening the floor for discussion. Following contributions from the opposition leader and other party leaders, the proposal will be formally submitted as a demand from the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a September 18 post on X criticised the Union Cabinet's approval of the reform, accusing it of undermining the federal system and granting absolute power to the Centre. "This Sangh Parivar move to push for Presidential rule and subvert constitutional values must be resisted. Democratic forces must unite to defend our democracy," he tweeted.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, also voiced strong opposition to the proposal, labelling it "impractical" for Indian democracy. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sangh Parivar of attempting to centralize power.

The CPI criticized the RSS for aiming to impose homogeneity in all areas of life. "After one tax, one language, one culture, one religion, they are now moving towards one election, one party, and one leader," the party stated.