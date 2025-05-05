Kerala Akshaya Centre Staff Held For Forging NEET-UG 2025 Hall Ticket

Pathanamthitta: An employee of an Akshaya Centre in Neyyattinkara of the Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala was arrested on Monday in connection with a case of forged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 hall ticket that came to light at an exam centre in Pathanamthitta. The accused, Greeshma, admitted to forging the document to the police.

The cheat was unearthed on Sunday at Pathanamthitta's Thaikkavu VHS School exam centre, when a 20-year-old candidate from Parassala of Thiruvananthapuram appeared for the NEET-UG 2025 with a forged hall ticket. The police nabbed him during the exam.

The mother of the student had given the required documents to Greeshma for NEET registration, police said. However, Greeshma is reported to have forgotten to process the application. When the student and his mother approached her for the hall ticket, she confessed to having created a fake one and given it to them. The cheating was found during document verification at the venue. Though one portion of the hall ticket carried details of the student, the verification column bore the name of a different candidate hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, who was also writing the exam at a different location with a legitimate hall ticket.

After receiving a complaint from the examination supervisor, the police filed a case against the student and his mother. During interrogation, they said they did not know about the forgery and had depended solely on the Akshaya Centre for the application procedure.

Acting on their statement, police tracked the forged ticket to the Akshaya Centre and arrested Greeshma, a four-month-old member of the centre. She informed police that she was alone and did not have any ill intentions. But police are looking into whether any other members were involved in the forgery. The episode has brought to the fore the issue of third-party agents being relied upon in executing key examination-related processes. Officials have assured that stringent action will be taken against anyone found involved.

Initiated by the Government of Kerala, Akshaya Centres are common service centres established throughout the state to provide citizens with access to several government services like e-governance, paying utility bills, digital literacy and filling up online applications for exams, scholarships and certificates.