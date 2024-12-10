ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Actress Attack Case: Survivor Writes To President

The letter states that the actress knocked on the door of the President after both courts failed to take action and demanded a comprehensive investigation.

Etv Bharat
A file picture of the Rashtrapati Bhavan (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 60 seconds ago

Ernakulam: The survivor of the actress attack case in Kerala has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking justice. The letter expressed the need for an investigation into the unauthorized inspection of the memory card, which is the main evidence in the case, demanding action against those responsible and a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

She approached both the High Court and the Supreme Court on the matter, but no action was taken. The letter states that she approached the President after both courts failed to take action in the matter and demanded the highest constitutional functionary order a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Scientific examination revealed that the memory card was opened and inspected three times while it was in the custody of the court. However, the court neither intervened to find the people who did so nor took action, and it was in this context that the actress wrote the letter with a complaint.

The actress said if the memory card is released, her privacy will be violated and her life will be affected. She wants the President to intervene in this matter. The actress wrote the letter to the President when the final trial in the actress attack case was about to begin.

Also Read:

  1. IIT Delhi Leads Indian Varsities In Sustainability, IISc In World's Top 50 For Environment Education: QS Rankings
  2. New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: B Tech From IIT Kanpur; Alma Mater Remembers A Prolific Lawn Tennis Player

Ernakulam: The survivor of the actress attack case in Kerala has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking justice. The letter expressed the need for an investigation into the unauthorized inspection of the memory card, which is the main evidence in the case, demanding action against those responsible and a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

She approached both the High Court and the Supreme Court on the matter, but no action was taken. The letter states that she approached the President after both courts failed to take action in the matter and demanded the highest constitutional functionary order a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Scientific examination revealed that the memory card was opened and inspected three times while it was in the custody of the court. However, the court neither intervened to find the people who did so nor took action, and it was in this context that the actress wrote the letter with a complaint.

The actress said if the memory card is released, her privacy will be violated and her life will be affected. She wants the President to intervene in this matter. The actress wrote the letter to the President when the final trial in the actress attack case was about to begin.

Also Read:

  1. IIT Delhi Leads Indian Varsities In Sustainability, IISc In World's Top 50 For Environment Education: QS Rankings
  2. New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: B Tech From IIT Kanpur; Alma Mater Remembers A Prolific Lawn Tennis Player

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DROUPADI MURMUVILATION OF PRIVACYHIGH COURTSUPREME COURTKERALA ACRTRESS ATTACK CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.