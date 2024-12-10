Kerala Actress Attack Case: Survivor Writes To President

Ernakulam: The survivor of the actress attack case in Kerala has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking justice. The letter expressed the need for an investigation into the unauthorized inspection of the memory card, which is the main evidence in the case, demanding action against those responsible and a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

She approached both the High Court and the Supreme Court on the matter, but no action was taken. The letter states that she approached the President after both courts failed to take action in the matter and demanded the highest constitutional functionary order a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Scientific examination revealed that the memory card was opened and inspected three times while it was in the custody of the court. However, the court neither intervened to find the people who did so nor took action, and it was in this context that the actress wrote the letter with a complaint.

The actress said if the memory card is released, her privacy will be violated and her life will be affected. She wants the President to intervene in this matter. The actress wrote the letter to the President when the final trial in the actress attack case was about to begin.