Keoladeo National Park Boosting Tiger Reserves With Chital Relocation

Bharatpur: Keoladeo National Park is playing a crucial role in enriching the three major tiger reserves of Rajasthan with wildlife and maintaining ecological balance. As the tiger population in these reserves increases, their natural prey base must also be strengthened. To support this, chital--the primary prey of tigers--are being relocated from Keoladeo National Park. So far, 543 chitals have been shifted, and in the upcoming phase, 300 more will be moved to their new habitat.

800 Chital to Be Relocated to Three Tiger Reserves

According to Park Director Manas Singh, a significant number of chital will be relocated from Keoladeo National Park to three major tiger reserves. Mukundra will receive the largest share, followed by Ramgarh Vishdhari and Kailadevi Tiger Reserve. A substantial portion has already been relocated, with most released in Mukundra and the rest in Ramgarh Vishdhari. Additionally, permission has been granted to send more chital to Mukundra.

Relocation Process to Resume in March

The relocation process, which had been temporarily halted due to the rainy season and waterlogging, will resume in March 2025. Singh stated that preparations for the next phase of chital shifting are already underway.

Purpose of Chital Relocation

The primary objective of relocating Chital is to ensure a sufficient prey base for tigers, allowing them to hunt naturally. Additionally, the initiative aims to maintain biodiversity and strengthen the ecological balance in these reserves. By sustaining the natural behaviour of tigers and other predators, the likelihood of human-wildlife conflict will also be reduced.

Use of the Boma Technique

Capturing and relocating chital using traditional methods is challenging, as they are highly sensitive and cautious animals. To facilitate their safe transfer, the African Boma technique has been adopted. Under this method, enclosures with natural fencing are created using bushes and trees in the forest. Fodder is strategically placed within these enclosures to gradually guide the chital toward the final enclosure, which has a small exit leading to a transport truck. The truck is also prepared with fodder and vegetation to encourage the chital to enter without force.

The Boma technique ensures that no Chital is harmed during the process, making it a safe and efficient method for large-scale wildlife relocation. Employees of Keoladeo National Park have received specialised training in this technique to ensure a smooth and successful transfer of chital to their new habitats.