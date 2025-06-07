Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Acquitted Of Child Trafficking Charges After 4 Years; Learned Bengali During Trial

Bankura: In 2021, a major controversy erupted at the Navodaya Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bankura district, West Bengal, following allegations of child trafficking. The then principal, Kamal Kumar Rajoria, was held responsible and arrested by the police.
Rajoria did not get bail despite repeated applications during the trial. After spending four years in the Bankura correctional facility as an undertrial prisoner, he was finally acquitted by the court. However, he never lost faith in the judiciary. Since then, he has learned Rabindra Sangeet, Baul songs and Bengali during his stint behind bars.
In four years, the charges against him were not proven. As a result, Rajoria, a Rajasthani by birth, was acquitted by the Bankura court on Thursday. His only regret after his release from prison was that he could not retire with dignity and end his career. He had to retire while in the correctional facility. In 2017, he came to Bankura as the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. After four years of service, he was accused of child trafficking.
Rajoria said that he had full faith in the Indian judicial system. He received help and love from everyone in the correctional facility. Additionally, he learned Bengali in the correctional facility. Many are surprised to hear his fluent Bengali. He also sings Rabindra Sangeet and Baul songs now.
After his release, Rajoria returned to his workplace from where he was arrested. The employees there were overwhelmed to see him. Some bowed down to him, some hugged him. Then he went to the school vice-principal's room and exchanged views with his colleagues.
Rajoria's lawyer, Tapas Chowdhury, said, "The CID has failed to prove the charges against my client. It has been proven that he was innocent. The court has acquitted him. The judge expressed regret in his verdict for wasting four years of the principal's life."
On the other hand, government lawyer Rathin Kumar Dey said, "We will examine the verdict once we get the copy of it. The verdict has gone against us because the evidence and the witnesses' statements did not match."
Rajoria feels that he has received justice, albeit late. Although his term of service ended while he was in the correctional facility, the teacher said that in the coming days, he would be busy teaching students and making them better human beings.
