Kejriwal's Resignation A Calculated Move to Bolster Political Image, Say Political Analysts

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Political analysts speaking about the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this resignation is a strategic move aimed at strengthening his political image ahead of the upcoming elections in Haryana.

Kejriwal To Resign Amid Liquor Policy Scam Controversy: A Political Move?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (IANS)

New Delhi: AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, currently out on bail in the controversial Delhi liquor policy scam, has announced to resign from the post of Chief Minister in the next two days. Political analysts believe this resignation is a strategic move aimed at strengthening his political image ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. In an interview with ETV Bharat, experts highlighted that Kejriwal, despite stepping down, will retain significant influence within his party.

According to political analysts, Kejriwal’s resignation allows him to focus on campaigning for the Haryana and Delhi Assembly elections without the limitations imposed by his legal troubles. Analysts have also speculated that Kejriwal may make his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, the new Chief Minister, allowing him to maintain control over the government while staying in his official residence. This move would also enable him to position himself as a victim of false allegations and present himself as someone fighting an unjust legal system.

Experts point out that the Supreme Court’s restrictions following his bail prevent him from performing basic functions as the Chief Minister, including signing government files or attending the Secretariat.

Senior journalist and political analyst NK Singh says that Kejriwal’s resignation is an attempt to evoke public sympathy, portraying himself as a leader wrongfully victimised by political opponents. Singh points out that Kejriwal has previously used this strategy in 2014 when he resigned after 49 days in office, only to make a strong comeback. With his resignation, Kejriwal aims to focus entirely on the upcoming Haryana elections, believing that the BJP’s popularity may decline, giving him an opportunity to capitalise on voter sentiment.

Senior journalist Naval Kishore said that Kejriwal’s actions are part of a larger strategy to position his close associates, such as Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, for future campaigns by presenting them as victims as well.

Ajay Pandey, another political analyst, noted that the liquor policy scam has severely damaged the reputation of both Kejriwal and his party. He highlighted that despite Kejriwal’s efforts to clear his name, the public may still remain sceptical, as demonstrated by the India Alliance's loss of all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi during the last elections. Pandey also mentioned that Kejriwal’s image has further been tarnished by allegations against his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in a separate case involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

TAGGED:

