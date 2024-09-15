ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal's Resignation A Calculated Move to Bolster Political Image, Say Political Analysts

New Delhi: AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, currently out on bail in the controversial Delhi liquor policy scam, has announced to resign from the post of Chief Minister in the next two days. Political analysts believe this resignation is a strategic move aimed at strengthening his political image ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. In an interview with ETV Bharat, experts highlighted that Kejriwal, despite stepping down, will retain significant influence within his party.

According to political analysts, Kejriwal’s resignation allows him to focus on campaigning for the Haryana and Delhi Assembly elections without the limitations imposed by his legal troubles. Analysts have also speculated that Kejriwal may make his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, the new Chief Minister, allowing him to maintain control over the government while staying in his official residence. This move would also enable him to position himself as a victim of false allegations and present himself as someone fighting an unjust legal system.

Experts point out that the Supreme Court’s restrictions following his bail prevent him from performing basic functions as the Chief Minister, including signing government files or attending the Secretariat.

Senior journalist and political analyst NK Singh says that Kejriwal’s resignation is an attempt to evoke public sympathy, portraying himself as a leader wrongfully victimised by political opponents. Singh points out that Kejriwal has previously used this strategy in 2014 when he resigned after 49 days in office, only to make a strong comeback. With his resignation, Kejriwal aims to focus entirely on the upcoming Haryana elections, believing that the BJP’s popularity may decline, giving him an opportunity to capitalise on voter sentiment.