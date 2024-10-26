ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Allies Except Congress In Maharashtra And Jharkhand Assembly Polls

In the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP Sharad Pawar and JMM candidates.

Arvind Kejriwal Has Decided To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Allies Except Congress In Maharashtra And Jharkhand Assembly Polls
Arvind Kejriwal (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 49 seconds ago

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has decided to campaign for the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partners parties in the upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections.

The former Delhi CM will support the candidates of all the major alliance partners of the AAP including Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidates ahead of the crucial state polls, per party sources.

However, Kejriwal will not be campaigning for Congress candidates, even as the grand old party is the main ally of the INDIA bloc, they said.

In Maharashtra, Kejriwal would spend time campaigning for Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-Sharad Pawar as they have supposedly approached his party for support. Similarly, he will campaign for JMM candidates in Jharkhand.

To recall, Kejriwal had expressed sympathy with Hemant Soren's family during his jail term in a money laundering case as he has close ties with the JMM leader. And during Lok Sabha polls, the AAP convenor also took part in a joint rally with Soren's wife, Kalpana.

Kejriwal also shares a strong relationship with Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as the latter met with his wife, Sunita, after his imprisonment in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Even though the AAP is not running in the polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Kejriwal's participation shows how committed his party is to fortifying ties throughout the country.

The development comes as AAP has already geared for next year's Delhi assembly elections, where the party is aiming for a return with a full majority.

