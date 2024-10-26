ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Allies Except Congress In Maharashtra And Jharkhand Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has decided to campaign for the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partners parties in the upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections.

The former Delhi CM will support the candidates of all the major alliance partners of the AAP including Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidates ahead of the crucial state polls, per party sources.

However, Kejriwal will not be campaigning for Congress candidates, even as the grand old party is the main ally of the INDIA bloc, they said.

In Maharashtra, Kejriwal would spend time campaigning for Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-Sharad Pawar as they have supposedly approached his party for support. Similarly, he will campaign for JMM candidates in Jharkhand.