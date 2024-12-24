ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Starts 24-hour Water Supply In Rajinder Nagar

To show that the water was clean, he drank water from the tap of a DDA flat and said the facility would cover every household.

Arvind Kejriwal with CM Atishi during the launch of water supply connection (PTI)
New Delhi: Ahed of the next year's assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, made drinking water available round-the-clock for the residents of Rajinder Nagar.

To show that the water was clean, he even drank water from the tap of a DDA flat in Pandav Nagar. He said the facility would be taken to every household in Delhi through pipeline.

"Today, round-the-clock clean water supply has started in Rajinder Nagar and we will extend it to the entire Delhi in the coming times," he said.

"We had promised to provide clean water to every household in Delhi 24 hours a day. I am happy to inform you that this has already begun. I myself drank water from the tap in Rajendra Nagar Vidhansabha, the water is absolutely clean. Now the whole of Delhi will get clean water from the tap 24 hours a day," he shared in Hindi from his X handle.

Water quality and supply have always been a big issue in Delhi as many localities often face a shortage in supply in many areas. While residents of some other areas are complaining of health issues due to getting unclean water. Water supply through tankers has exacerbated the issue as long queues are not a rare sight in Delhi.

"When we came to power 10 years ago in Delhi, around 50-60 per cent of water was supplied by tankers. There used to be tanker mafia. I am happy to say that today, after 10 years, 97 per cent of Delhi gets water by pipeline," the former chief minister said.

To tackle these issues, the government ran a pilot project which yielded results with round the clock water supply.

