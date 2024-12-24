ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Starts 24-hour Water Supply In Rajinder Nagar

New Delhi: Ahed of the next year's assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, made drinking water available round-the-clock for the residents of Rajinder Nagar.

To show that the water was clean, he even drank water from the tap of a DDA flat in Pandav Nagar. He said the facility would be taken to every household in Delhi through pipeline.

"Today, round-the-clock clean water supply has started in Rajinder Nagar and we will extend it to the entire Delhi in the coming times," he said.

"We had promised to provide clean water to every household in Delhi 24 hours a day. I am happy to inform you that this has already begun. I myself drank water from the tap in Rajendra Nagar Vidhansabha, the water is absolutely clean. Now the whole of Delhi will get clean water from the tap 24 hours a day," he shared in Hindi from his X handle.