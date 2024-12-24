Kejriwal Starts 24-hour Water Supply In Rajinder Nagar

New Delhi: Ahed of the next year's assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, made drinking water available round-the-clock for the residents of Rajinder Nagar.
To show that the water was clean, he even drank water from the tap of a DDA flat in Pandav Nagar. He said the facility would be taken to every household in Delhi through pipeline.
"Today, round-the-clock clean water supply has started in Rajinder Nagar and we will extend it to the entire Delhi in the coming times," he said.
"We had promised to provide clean water to every household in Delhi 24 hours a day. I am happy to inform you that this has already begun. I myself drank water from the tap in Rajendra Nagar Vidhansabha, the water is absolutely clean. Now the whole of Delhi will get clean water from the tap 24 hours a day," he shared in Hindi from his X handle.
हमने वादा किया था कि दिल्ली के हर घर में 24 घंटे साफ़ पानी पहुँचाएंगे। यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि इसकी शुरुआत हो चुकी है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2024
राजेंद्र नगर विधानसभा में जाकर मैंने ख़ुद टोंटी से पानी पिया, पानी एकदम साफ़-सुथरा है।
अब पूरी दिल्ली को नल से 24 घंटे साफ़ पानी मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/aRF6OniRuU
Water quality and supply have always been a big issue in Delhi as many localities often face a shortage in supply in many areas. While residents of some other areas are complaining of health issues due to getting unclean water. Water supply through tankers has exacerbated the issue as long queues are not a rare sight in Delhi.
"When we came to power 10 years ago in Delhi, around 50-60 per cent of water was supplied by tankers. There used to be tanker mafia. I am happy to say that today, after 10 years, 97 per cent of Delhi gets water by pipeline," the former chief minister said.
To tackle these issues, the government ran a pilot project which yielded results with round the clock water supply.
