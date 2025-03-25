Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh's Review Petition Accepted In Ahmedabad Court For Questioning PM's Degree Defamation Case

Ahmedabad: A defamation case was filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh in the Ahmedabad Metro Court in 2023. The duo was accused of defaming Gujarat University by questioning the Prime Minister's degree. Following this, Kejriwal filed an application in the Metro Court requesting a separate trial for himself and Sanjay Singh, which was rejected. In response, both leaders have now filed a review petition in the City and Civil Sessions Court of Ahmedabad.

Sanjay Singh’s review petition argues that he was not given adequate opportunity to present his defense against the charges framed against him. Although there was a delay in filing the petition, the court accepted it for hearing in the interest of justice. As a condition for waiving the late application period, both Kejriwal and Singh have been ordered to pay ₹10,000 each to Gujarat University.

Opposing their application, Gujarat University's lawyer, Amit Nair, contended that the accused had ample time to challenge the Metro Court's order but deliberately delayed proceedings. However, the Sessions Court ruled that the case should be judged on merit rather than being stalled by procedural technicalities.

The court noted that Kejriwal filed his application 308 days late, citing reasons such as his ongoing legal battles with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), imprisonment, election campaigns for the Lok Sabha, Delhi Assembly, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir elections, as well as health issues like diabetes and hypertension.

Similarly, Sanjay Singh's petition was filed 346 days late. He argued that he was not given sufficient time to present his defense in the Metro Court. He also cited reasons such as his tenure in jail, participation in the Parliament session as a Rajya Sabha MP, involvement in the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, and his role in the Joint Parliamentary Commission on the Waqf Bill. Given these circumstances, he requested that his review petition be allowed.

