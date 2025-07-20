Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh Call On Vice President Dhankhar Ahead Of Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence on Sunday, a day ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Kejriwal said in a post on X, "Called on Hon'ble Vice President of India to enquire about his health. I pray to God for his long and healthy life." The VP's office also confirmed the meeting in a post on X.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, is scheduled to begin on Monday, and is expected to be stormy with several key issues likely to be raised by the opposition.

The central government held an all-party meeting today to seek cooperation from various parties in Parliament.