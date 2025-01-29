ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Responds To EC, Says Water Received From Haryana 'Extremely Poisonous' For Human Health

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission notice over his claim that the Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna, and said raw water received from the state recently has been "highly contaminated and extremely poisonous" for human health.

In his reply, the former Delhi chief minister also said his remarks were made in the context of an "urgent public health crisis" over drinking water quality in the city.

In the 14-page reply to the Election Commission, he said the "alleged statements" attributed to him were made as his public duty to highlight the "severe toxicity and contamination" of raw water received from the BJP-ruled state.