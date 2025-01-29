ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Responds To EC, Says Water Received From Haryana 'Extremely Poisonous' For Human Health

The former Delhi CM said his remarks were made in the context of an "urgent public health crisis" over drinking water quality in the city.

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 9:50 PM IST

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission notice over his claim that the Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna, and said raw water received from the state recently has been "highly contaminated and extremely poisonous" for human health.

In his reply, the former Delhi chief minister also said his remarks were made in the context of an "urgent public health crisis" over drinking water quality in the city.

In the 14-page reply to the Election Commission, he said the "alleged statements" attributed to him were made as his public duty to highlight the "severe toxicity and contamination" of raw water received from the BJP-ruled state.

Following a complaint filed by the BJP over the matter, the Election Commission issued the notice to Kejriwal on Tuesday, giving him time till Wednesday 8 pm to furnish his reply.

Kejriwal also said the ammonia level in raw water received from Haryana was so "extreme" that water treatment plants in Delhi are unable to process it down to safe and permissible limits for human consumption.

