Amid ED Questioning at His Residence, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves SC

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 56 minutes ago

Updated : 22 minutes ago

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order, which refused him protection from arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

Sources familiar with the development said Kejriwal has moved the top court seeking an urgent hearing on his petition after a division bench of the High Court declined to grant him interim protection.

Kejriwal, likely to be represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi, would seek an urgent hearing in the top court as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths swooped on his residence.

According to sources, Kejriwal was being questioned by the ED team for his alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. The High Court has listed his application for further consideration on April 22.

Kejriwal has challenged the validity of the ED summons. The case is regarding alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. Two prominent AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already in jail in the case.

On March 15, BRS MLC K Kavitha was arrested from her residence in Hyderabad on allegations that she was a part of the South lobby which had paid an illegal gratification of Rs 100 crores in cash to the politicians and public servants in Delhi for manipulating the liquor policy of the Delhi government. Kavitha has been remanded to the custody of ED till March 23.

Last Updated :22 minutes ago

