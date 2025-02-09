ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Meets Newly Elected AAP MLAs, Asks Them To Work for People

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal met its 22 newly elected MLAs at his Ferozshah Road residence and asked them to work for the people.

Kejriwal Meets Newly Elected AAP MLAs, Asks Them To Work for People
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

New Delhi: A day after the AAP was ousted from power in Delhi, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met its 22 newly elected MLAs at his Ferozshah Road residence here and asked them to work for the people.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, outgoing chief minister Atishi, who is among the 22 AAP leaders who weathered the BJP storm, said the party will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the saffron party delivers on its promises.

Kejriwal directed the newly elected MLAs to serve the people and solve their problems, she said. "The AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the BJP pays Rs 2,500 per month to women by March 8 as was promised by it, provides 300 units of free electricity and continues other facilities for the people," she said.

The MLAs will ensure that the BJP does not discontinue the free services and facilities that the AAP government provided in the last 10 years, she added. Atishi said the leader of opposition will be nominated during the legislative party meeting of the AAP in the coming days. The BJP won 48 of the 70 assembly seats, returning to power in Delhi after more than 26 years and dislodging the AAP after a decade.

TAGGED:

