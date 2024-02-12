Kejriwal, Mann Offer Prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, along with their families offered prayers at the Ram Temple here on Monday. Both the Chief Ministers arrived in the city in the afternoon.

Speaking to the reporters after offering the prayers, Kejriwal said, "I felt an indescribable calm after offering prayers to Ram Lalla. Lakhs of devotees visit here every day, and it is indeed heartwarming to see the love and devotion people carry. I prayed for the welfare of all."

Though Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was invited to the January 22 Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the newly built temple, he had said he wanted to visit it later with his family.

Earlier on Sunday, MLAs from Uttar Pradesh offered prayers at the temple. The MLAs were joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but legislators from the main Opposition Samajwadi Party and its Chief Akhilesh Yadav skipped the temple trip. (With Agency Inputs)