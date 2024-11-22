Kejriwal Launches 'Rewadi Par Charcha' Campaign Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has kicked off a new campaign ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, called 'Rewadi Par Charcha'. This initiative aims to engage with the people of Delhi to discuss the concept of 'Revdi' (free services) provided by the AAP government. As part of the campaign, over 65,000 party workers will hold meetings across the city, directly engaging with the public.

Kejriwal emphasised that "People's money, people's Revdi," asserting that citizens have the right to benefit from government services funded by public money. AAP's Delhi State Convenor, Gopal Rai, exuded confidence in the party's popularity, claiming that the people of Delhi will once again vote for Arvind Kejriwal's government, similar to the massive victory in the previous election.

Rai further highlighted the grassroots nature of the party's candidate selection, stating that all AAP candidates have deep roots in the community. In the lead-up to the elections, the party has been actively connecting with the public through various outreach programmes. Rai noted that the AAP government has been in touch with Delhi's residents through initiatives like 'Aapke Vidhayak Aapke Dwar' and a series of padyatras across the 70 assembly constituencies.

In the third phase of the campaign, Arvind Kejriwal personally engaged with officials at all levels, crafting a detailed action plan for the election. Rai also responded to the opposition's criticism of AAP's free services, calling them "free sweets." He promised that, through the campaign, the public would be shown how these free services have positively impacted their quality of life.

The campaign also includes public discussions comparing the work of AAP's government with that of the BJP government at the Centre and its MPs. Rai pointed out that people are increasingly questioning the BJP's record in Delhi despite three consecutive terms in power at the Centre while acknowledging the tangible improvements brought about by AAP's governance.

To further intensify their outreach, AAP will focus on constituencies where they currently lack representation. The party is selecting candidates based on feedback from local residents, as part of a survey-driven process. The first list of 11 candidates has already been released.