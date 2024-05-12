'No': Kejriwal on Race for PM Post; Promises to Make INDIA Bloc Fulfill His Party 10 Guarantees

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing media in Delhi on Sunday (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' and listed 10 promises that will be fulfilled on a war-footing if INDIA bloc wins the current Lok Sabha Election. His promises include "freeing" Indian land from Chinese occupation.

Kejriwal, who is out on bail and walked out of the Tihar jail on Friday, addressed a press conference here in the national capital on Sunday. Flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said, "People will have to choose between 'Modi ki Guarantee' and 'Kejriwal ki guarantee'. The latter is a 'brand' which has credibility, Kejriwal asserted.

On the announcement of his guarantees, Kejriwal said, "I have not discussed with my INDIA bloc partners about this. However, I will press upon my INDIA bloc partners to fulfil these guarantees."

Infographic for 10 guarantees given by Arvind Kejriwal (ETV Bharat)

The opposition bloc, which has parties such as AAP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam among others as its members, was formed to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal further said the AAP has fulfilled its "guarantees" of free power, free education at good schools and free healthcare at Mohalla clinics in Delhi, but on the other hand, "Modi has not fulfilled his guarantees". On 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee', he said 24X7 power supply, good education and health facilities, and arranging two crore jobs for youths every year are part of it.

When asked if he was in the race for the prime minister's post, the Delhi Chief Minister said that he was not and he went on to clarify that he would impress upon the IDNIA bloc leaders to fulfill the AAP's promises if their alliance forms the government at the Centre. He recalled how free electricity promise was fulfilled in Delhi.

"We worked out various management practices to ensure 24x7 power supply in Punjab and Delhi. We can do it in the entire country. The government schools in the country are in bad shape. We will arrange good quality education across the country. We know how to do it," the AAP leader said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also promised to end the Agniveer scheme and also assured that steps will be taken make sure that farmers get MSP for their crops as per the Swaminathan Commission's report. "Rashtra Sarvopari is our guarantee. China has occupied our land and we will free it from their occupation," he said. Kejriwal also promised to provide full statehood to Delhi.

"BJP inducts all corrupt people in their party. BJP's washing machine will be dismantled publicly. We will come up with a system for hassle-free trade and business in the country," he said. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy scam case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.