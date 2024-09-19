Kejriwal To Join AAP's Haryana Poll Campaign With Roadshow In Jagadhri

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will join the party's campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20, AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said on Thursday.

He will also participate in 13 events across 11 districts, covering the Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh and Ballabhgarh constituencies, among others, in the coming days, Pathak said. His further campaign schedule will be announced later, he added.

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister after being released from Tihar jail last week in the excise policy case. He will have a hectic campaign schedule in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 5.

The AAP is contesting all 90 seats in Haryana after talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down. Pathak also asserted that AAP was prepared to contest the elections with full strength, aiming for a regime change in Haryana and bringing Kejriwal's model of governance to the state.