Kejriwal Claims BJP To Name Ramesh Bidhuri As CM Candidate; Shah Dismisses, Questions Credibility

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the BJP has decided to field former MP Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi Assembly elections, prompting the BJP to dismiss it as a "baseless rumour".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the AAP leader of spreading canard for political mileage. "Can Kejriwal decide the BJP's chief ministerial face? Who is he to make such claims?" asked Shah while addressing 'Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan' here.

The BJP leader accused Kejriwal of attempting to manipulate public perception, asserting that the people of Delhi understood his tactics. "Lies, betrayal and going back on promises" are the qualities of Kejriwal, he said.

At a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that he has come to know from "reliable sources" that the BJP will announce Ramesh Bidhuri, party's candidate from Kalkaji seat against Chief Minister Atishi, as its CM candidate in the next one or two days. He challenged Bidhuri to a public debate to let Delhiites decide who is better equipped to lead.

"Once Bidhuri's candidacy is officially announced, I propose that to strengthen democracy, there should be a public debate between the AAP's candidate and the BJP's candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri, in front of the people of Delhi, the nation, and the media," Kejriwal said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva challenged Kejriwal's own CM ambitions. "Kejriwal should consult legal experts and understand that as per Supreme Court bindings, he cannot even be sworn in as chief minister," Sachdeva said. He also reiterated the BJP's democratic process, stating that its elected MLAs would decide the party's leader.

During the press conference, Kejriwal said a debate between him and Bidhuri would strengthen democracy, allowing voters to assess candidates' accomplishments and visions for Delhi. Kejriwal also called on Bidhuri to clarify his plans for the city if he were to become chief minister.