Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya on Monday

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya on Monday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, AAP sources said.

The Aam Aadmi convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said that he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife and children. "Kejriwal and Mann will be going to Ayodhya tomorrow. They will be accompanied by their families also," a source said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests. Acharya Satyendra Das is the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.