From Jail To Bail: Kejriwal’s Journey in Liquor Scam Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy 'scam' case.

A two-judge bench led by Justice Surya Kant, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan pronounced the verdict after hearing Kejriwal’s two petitions—one challenging the bail denial and another against the CBI arrest in the connected case.

A look at the timeline of major developments in the case.