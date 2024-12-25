ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Trying To Undermine AAP's Promised Schemes Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to undermine the Delhi government’s recently launched welfare schemes which include providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly.

Kejriwal's reaction comes after the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices distancing themselves from the AAP’s promised schemes, triggering a fresh row ahead of assembly polls.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, women are set to receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000, which Kejriwal has promised to increase to Rs 2,100 if AAP wins the upcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Sanjeevani Yojana aims to provide free medical treatment for senior citizens above 60 years of age in both government and private hospitals.

During a press conference with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi here, Kejriwal accused the BJP of spreading false information and attempting to deny the people of Delhi the benefits of these schemes which he said received a massive public response since their announcement.

"The BJP doesn't want the people of Delhi to benefit. Since the registration process began, long queues have formed across the city, with nearly 12.5 lakh women signing up for the Mahila Samman Yojana and 1.5-2 lakh senior citizens registering for the Sanjeevani Yojana," Kejriwal said.

The two government departments also cautioned the people against providing personal details to anyone on the pretext of registration for "non-existent" schemes, saying any private individual or political party collecting such physical forms or information is "fraudulent and without any authority".