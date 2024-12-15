'Able To Stop Neither Crime in Delhi Nor Infiltration on Border': Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over Rohingya Issue

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reply as to who brought Rohingyas to Delhi. "Why is the BJP government settling them in Delhi? Why is the BJP government giving them the rights and facilities which are snatched from the people of Delhi?" he asked.

Kejriwal further said that the Home Minister is neither able to stop crime in Delhi nor infiltration on the border. "Amit Shah is saying that the security of the border has to be done by the state government. So is the central government now accepting its failure with regard to the safety of the country's border?" he said.

Question to Amit Shah: Kejriwal said that the Indo-Bangladesh border is four thousand kilometers long out of which three thousand kilometers of the border is fenced but the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are entering India from every side. "This is happening even from the fence-less border. Where there is a fence, people are jumping over it by putting up two boards. What is the Indian government doing? Is the Indian government openly accepting that it is unable to protect the country's borders?" he asked.

How are Rohingya-Bangladeshi crossing the border? Arvind Kejriwal asked how Rohingya and Bangladeshis are crossing the border and how they are reaching Delhi from Bengal and Assam. He said that not only Delhi, Rohingyas are also living in Jharkhand. Are they being transported from there in a planned manner and settled in different parts of the country? he asked.

Kejriwal said that if they are being settled, then these people know where they are being settled. In 2022, Hardeep Singh Puri had given a statement that Rohingyas will be settled in EWS flats of Bakkarwala in Delhi, he said. "Weren't those EWS flats for the people of Delhi? Don't the people of Delhi have a right over them? The governments had built those flats for the poor people of Delhi. If the flats, electricity, water, jobs that are our right are given to illegal immigrants, then where will the people of Delhi go?" he asked.