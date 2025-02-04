ETV Bharat / bharat

On Poll Eve, Kejriwal Meets EC, Alleges Threat To Voters; BJP Hits Back

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, met the Election Commission on Tuesday on the eve of the Delhi assembly polls and alleged “hooliganism” by the BJP and police to create an atmosphere of fear among voters.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Kejriwal claimed that BJP "goons" may mark voters' fingers with black ink to "prevent" them from voting.

Responding to Kejriwal's allegations, the BJP charged that its councillor Alka Raghav and party workers were attacked in Laxmi Nagar.

Kejriwal also alleged that attempts were being made to suppress voter turnout, particularly among slum dwellers.

"We informed the EC about multiple incidents where the BJP is using Delhi Police to unleash hooliganism. There is serious concern that BJP goons may intimidate voters, stop them from stepping out to vote, or mark their fingers with black ink to prevent them from voting," he said.

The EC has assured strict action against violations of the Model Code of Conduct to ensure free and fair election, the former chief minister told reporters. He also thanked the EC for granting them a meeting despite the silence period.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in a press conference, accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "conspiracy" to prevent party supporters from voting.

He charged that AAP leaders have submitted lists of thousands of Purvanchali, Vaishya and Brahmin voters to election officials in nearly 50 constituencies, on the pretext that these individuals do not reside at the given addresses or are deceased.

Sachdeva demanded the EC to disregard any such lists submitted by any political parties and to allow all registered voters in the official lists to cast their votes.