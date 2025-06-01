ETV Bharat / bharat

Kedarnath Yatra Garners Over Rs 200 Crore Revenue In A Month

Rudraprayag: It's been nearly a month since the Kedarnath Dham was opened for pilgrims this year, and the number of footfalls crossed seven lakh on Sunday, with the average daily flow at around 24,000, garnering over Rs 200 crore in revenue so far.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Ashish Rawat said, "Till May 31, 1.39 lakh devotees have reached for darshan through horses and mules, fetching over Rs 40.5 crore. Mule service this year was affected for a few days by equine influenza."

Rahul Chaubey, district tourism officer and nodal officer for the Kedarnath helicopter service, said, "This year, eight helicopter companies are operating from nine helipads. Till May 31, about 33,000 devotees have availed the service, which fetched a revenue of Rs 35 crore. Devotees must book the services only from the IRCTC portal."

Sanjay Kumar, additional chief officer of Rudraprayag panchayat, said, "Over 7,000 Dandi-Kandi operators have registered for this year's pilgrimage. Till May 31, about 29,275 devotees have travelled through Dandi-Kandi, which led to the revenue generation of Rs 1.17 crore. Apart from this, fines worth Rs 2.26 lakh have been collected."