ETV Bharat / bharat

Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: Services Suspended Till Monday; High-Level Probe Ordered

Rudraprayag: Seven people were killed as a helicopter carrying them from the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand crashed early Sunday in the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility. The Bell 407 helicopter, operated by private firm Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd, crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire, killing all on board.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the crash was caused by zero visibility due to bad weather. The state government has ordered a probe into the accident and temporarily suspended heli services for Char Dham pilgrims till Monday.

The probe team will find out the flying experiences of all pilots operating in the Himalaya region, and services will be resumed only after a meeting with the heli operators.

A common Command and Coordination Centre will be established in Dehradun for better coordination and safe operation of helicopters in the hilly region. Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA), the disaster management department, civil aviation, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA)and heli operating agencies will be deployed at the centre.

In a meeting at the official residence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, the chief secretary has been directed to constitute a committee of technical experts, which will prepare the SOP after thoroughly reviewing all technical and safety aspects of heli operations. The committee will ensure that the operation of heli services is completely safe, transparent and as per the prescribed standards, an official statement said.

The committee will submit its report by September. Dhami has also given instructions for the preparation of a strict administrative and technical SOP for the operation of heli services in the coming times.

Dhami has also ordered a high-level investigation into the Gaurikund heli crash. "Negligence at whatever level may be, will be identified and action will be initiated against those responsible. Protecting the lives of the common people is the priority of the government," he said.