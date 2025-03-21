Kedarnath Yatra: 70 Workers Braving Harsh Weather To Clear Pilgrimage Route

Rudraprayag: With the Kedarnath Dham set to reopen for devotees for Char Dham Yatra in May, preparations for the world-famous pilgrimage are underway in full swing.

Amid challenging weather conditions, nearly 70 workers of the Public Works Department (PWD), Guptkashi, have been engaged to clear the large glaciers that formed on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route during the winter snowfall. Their job is to ensure that the path is ready for the pilgrims before the Char Dham Yatra begins.

So far, the workers have cleared the path upto TF point, but large glaciers still remain at different places on the pilgrimage route including Hathni, Kuber and Bhairav. Sources said they are dealing with communication problems since there is no network coverage along most of the pilgrimage route. Just to contact their acquaintances or share with officials any information about progress of the work, the workers have to walk almost 5-6 KM to reach Junglechatti where signal is available.

District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar is himself overseeing the preparations and monitoring the travel arrangements every day. He is also giving instructions to the concerned officials to ensure all arrangements are in place. "Despite adverse conditions, the workers of Guptkashi PWD have removed the snow upto TF point. Now rest of the footpath is being readied by clearing the glaciers in Hathni, Kuber and Bhairav. If weather improves, the footpath will be ready in time for the pilgrimage," the DM said.

PWD workers clearing snow and glaciers along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route (ETV Bharat)

While weather condition only seems to worsen by the day, the workers are facing difficulty clearing the path. Reportedly, railings and walls have been damaged due to glaciers on the footpath. The major task is to clear the path and repair any damage caused by the glaciers. Then, they will fix the broken railings and walls. Once the footpath is cleared, necessary materials will be delivered to Kedarnath Dham, and simultaneously the second phase of work will start.

"Movement will begin as soon as the footpath is ready. Further arrangements will be made and necessary materials will be delivered to Kedarnath Dham. Once the path is cleared, we will start the second phase of work, including additional repairs, if any. If weather permits, we will also ensure smooth movement of horses and mules on the path," said Vinay Jhinkwan, Executive Engineer of PWD Guptkashi.

Kedarnath's Gates Will Open On May 2

The Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand is starting from April 30, while the gates of Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2. After registration for the Char Dham Yatra began on Thursday (March 20), 1.65 lakh people registered on the very first day (from 7AM to 5PM). Interestingly, of them, 53,570 pilgrims have registered for Kedarnath alone.