KCR Hospitalised With Low Sodium Levels, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inquires

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda after experiencing fatigue and uneasiness over the past two days.
KCR’s personal physician, Dr. MV Rao, conducted an examination and advised him to seek hospital care. KCR, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Assembly, was admitted to the Yashoda Hospital on Thursday evening.
A medical team has been continuously monitoring his condition. In a health bulletin released at 9:30 pm on Thursday, Dr. MV Rao said KCR was admitted due to symptoms of lethargy.
He further said that the initial tests have revealed elevated blood sugar levels and low sodium levels. “His condition is stable, and he will remain under medical supervision until his sugar and sodium levels normalise,” Rao said. KCR was accompanied by his family members at the hospital.
Upon hearing the news, several party leaders and supporters rushed to the Yashoda hospital. His daughter and BRS MLC K. Kavitha visited the hospital on Friday. Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy wished a speedy recovery for KCR.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inquired about KCR's health and checked on the treatment being given to the 71-year-old leader. On receiving the news, the CM spoke to the hospital authorities and requested that the best possible medical care be provided to the former Chief Minister. He also conveyed his wishes for a speedy and full recovery.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay urged the Telangana government to take full responsibility for KCR’s treatment and to ensure that KCR receives the best care possible.
