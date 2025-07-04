ETV Bharat / bharat

KCR Hospitalised With Low Sodium Levels, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inquires

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda after experiencing fatigue and uneasiness over the past two days.

KCR’s personal physician, Dr. MV Rao, conducted an examination and advised him to seek hospital care. KCR, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Assembly, was admitted to the Yashoda Hospital on Thursday evening.

A medical team has been continuously monitoring his condition. In a health bulletin released at 9:30 pm on Thursday, Dr. MV Rao said KCR was admitted due to symptoms of lethargy.

He further said that the initial tests have revealed elevated blood sugar levels and low sodium levels. “His condition is stable, and he will remain under medical supervision until his sugar and sodium levels normalise,” Rao said. KCR was accompanied by his family members at the hospital.