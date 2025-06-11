KCR Appears Before Judicial Panel On 'Irregularities' In Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad: Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday was questioned for about 50 minutes by the Justice PC Ghosh Commission on various issues related to the alleged irregularities in the Kaleswaram Project. KCR was examined by the commission as the 115th witness.

KCR reached the commission office, BRK Bhavan, directly from the Erravalli formhouse in the morning. BRS leaders and activists gathered there in large numbers. However, only 9 BRS leaders were allowed inside the BRK Bhavan on KCR's request, but no one was with him during the interrogation.

In his submissions to the commission, KCR handed over a report on the project and made a PowerPoint presentation. The commission examined the report given by the vigilance department and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), including the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Kaleswaram project. At the last leg of the investigation, the commission questioned former ministers Etala Rajender and Harish Rao on policy decisions and financial issues.

KCR was supposed to appear before the Justice PC Ghosh Commission on June 5, but the hearing was postponed till Wednesday as he asked for another date due to health reasons.

The commission has questioned several engineers and other officials, especially of the irrigation department, in the last about one year since its probe began. KCR's nephew and BRS MLA T Harish Rao, who was the irrigation minister in the BRS government, appeared before the panel on June 9.

Before him, BJP Lok Sabha MP Eatala Rajender, who was the finance minister in the BRS government, was questioned by the commission on June 6. The damage to the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project became a key issue during the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy recently said the NDSA has labelled the Kaleshwaram project, built at a cost of over Rs one lakh crore, to be "probably" the biggest man-made disaster in the country.

Referring to the ruling Congress's criticism about some piers of the Medigadda barrage of the 'sinking' in 2023, Harish Rao said the Kaleshwaram project comprises many other parts, which are all intact.