Kaziranga Becomes Home To Second Highest Butterfly Population In India

Guwahati: Now there is another reason to visit Kaziranga National Park. Besides being home to the world's highest one-horned rhino population, the Kaziranga National Park has also earned the distinction of being home to the second-highest butterfly in the country next to Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh.

Several years of research carried out by Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, a young scientist hailing from Kaziranga, has brought to the fore that more than 446 butterfly species have been reported from Kaziranga National Park.

Gogoi shared that the first-ever "Butterfly Conservation Meet-2024," held from September 27th to 29th, focused on detailed butterfly records and further dissemination on the butterfly status.

The meet attracted approximately 40 butterfly enthusiasts from across India including participants from the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Cotton University, various Assam colleges, the Maharashtra Forest Department, Corbett Foundation, and key members of the North East Butterflies group.

Gogoi, who has been carrying out the research on butterflies since the last seventeen years said that apart from Kaziranga National Park, the Panbari Reserve Forest in Kaziranga is also home to a diverse range of butterfly species.