Kazind-2024: India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise Begins At Uttarakhand's Auli

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Likewise every year, the Indian Army is conducting the annual joint military exercises with the troupes of friendly countries. The 8th edition of the India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise, Kazind-2024, started at Auli of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand on Monday and will conclude on October 13.

Kazind-2024: According to Colonel Manish Srivastava, Public Relations Officer of the Indian Army, a delegation of the Kazakhstan Army landed in Delhi on September 28 and reached Jyotirmath yesterday for the exercise. The Indian Army conducts joint military exercises every year by aligning itself with the military capabilities of its friendly countries, Colonel Srivastava said adding that such exercises give troupes of both countries a chance to work with each other and learn many things during the process.

Friendship between two countries strengthened: Colonel Srivastava said on one hand we get to learn a lot from the army of the other country while the latter also learns from our methods of operation. Such joint military exercises strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries, as well as issue message of peace and harmony in the world.

Colonel Srivastava said that the best practices, tactics, procedures and techniques are shared during the joint operation. The joint exercise enhances defence cooperation as well as augments bilateral relations between the two countries, he added.

The 7th joint military exercise, which is being held annually since 2016, was organised at Otar in Kazakhstan.