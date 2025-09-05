Kaynes To Deliver First Made In India Semiconductor Chip By October 5, Stock Rises More Than 3%

Kaynes Semicon will deliver India’s first Made-in-India semiconductor chip from its ₹3,300 crore Sanand plant by October 5 to Alpha Omega Semiconductor, reports Surabhi Gupta.
New Delhi: In what could mark a turning point for India’s semiconductor ambitions, Kaynes Semicon, the semiconductor arm of Kaynes Technology India, is set to deliver its first Made-in-India semiconductor chip by the first week of October 2025. The milestone comes less than a year after the company received Cabinet approval in September 2024 to establish the country’s fifth semiconductor facility at Sanand, Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during his speech at the flagship Semicon India 2025 event, in making key references to Kaynes Tech. “Kaynes’ plant will soon be commencing pilot operations. Meanwhile, test chip production is already underway at Tata Electronics and Micron,” he said in his speech.
Increasing optimism for Kaynes Technology India reflected in the share price with a rise of 3.33% to an intra-day high of ₹6,792 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 3, closing 2.77% higher at ₹6,755.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Raghu Panicker, CEO of Kaynes Semicon, it was confirmed that the first product will be going to Alpha Omega Semiconductor by October 5. “Kaynes, a 38-year-old Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), will give the product to its first customer, Alpha Omega Semiconductor, next month, on October 5, from our chip assembly unit in Sanand. The chip manufacturer is intending to ship the chips within a year of receiving Cabinet approval to set up India’s fifth semiconductor facility in Sandan in the state of Gujarat, in September 2024,” he said.
“Kaynes is contributing to key milestones in achieving the semiconductor mission by ensuring a plant with ₹3,300 crore is set up, enabling it for operations, and bringing products into the Indian market. We are also a very big EMS player, and some of these products will also be consumed within our EMS,” he further added.
The inaugural delivery is more than symbolic. Raghu told ETV that the company has lined up a series of products to follow, targeting diverse markets:
Defense sector (chips for the Air Force)
Consumer electronics (true wireless stereo earbuds, ceiling fans, air conditioners)
Strategic infrastructure (railways and camera modules)
Panicker revealed that Kaynes Semicon had showcased its upcoming semiconductor-based products to Prime Minister Modi at Semicon India 2025 . “We showed him products like Alpha Omega Semiconductor’s eyewear glasses, multi-chip modules that go into fan controllers, air conditioners, and multiple such segments. We also showed him products that we are localising in India for the two-wheeler EV market. Additionally, we presented EMS boards we are doing for the Indian government, aerospace, defence, and C-DAC. He was quite impressed,” Panicker recalled.
Building India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem
Panicker credited government support for helping fast-track the project. “From a sustainable environment standpoint, we are being helped by ISM, MeitY, and the minister himself with subsidies of up to 70%. The Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM) and the Department of Science and Technology are also supporting us. Equipment providers are coming into India, and raw materials are being arranged. That is how we are able to move so fast,” he said.
The Sanand plant is being designed with a capacity of 2.3 billion units per year, spanning advanced packaging and multi-chip module products for Indian and global markets. “We are the fastest to do it, and the number one OSAT player to make such deliveries. This October is just the beginning. By December and next year, we will roll out multiple such products,” Panicker said.
Strategic Partnerships and Future Roadmap
Kaynes Semicon has already signed an MoU with Infineon to produce silicon microphones and has acquired complete electronic design automation tools from Siemens for system design. The MoU is signed to manufacture MEMS microphones for true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Infineon will supply the bare dies, while Kaynes will handle packaging and integration at Sanand. “The launch of our first made-in-India MEMS microphone marks a milestone for the local semiconductor ecosystem,” Panicker said.
“We are working with a consortium of partners in the startup domain to develop a camera module. We are also collaborating with Indian startups approved under the DLI scheme, such as Caligo Technology and FermionIC, to build advanced packaging. Additionally, we have invested in startups like Mixtech Machinery and Xscape. That is how we are going to help the ecosystem in India. We have signed an MoU for a silicon microphone with Infineon. With Siemens, we got their entire electronic design automation tools facility.” Panicker said.
Infineon’s CS Chua, President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, added, “This partnership will strengthen India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain.” Beyond wearables, the collaboration extends to renewable energy, industrial automation, and consumer electronics, covering applications from solar systems to smart appliances.
Emerson Partnership
Kaynes also announced a partnership with Emerson to deploy its NI Semiconductor Test System (STS) across Kaynes’ test facilities. The system supports analogue, mixed-signal, RF, power, and MEMS devices, enabling high-speed, flexible, and cost-efficient testing.
“As we scale operations, Emerson’s NI STS platform gives us the modularity and reliability to meet global testing standards,” Panicker said.
This partnership bolsters Kaynes’ ambition to become a trusted Test-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the semiconductor industry.
The company projects ₹100 crore in revenue in its first year (FY26), scaling to ₹650 crore, then ₹1,500 crore, and eventually ₹3,000 crore in four years.
Kaynes Technology’s Expanding Global Footprint
Beyond semiconductors, Kaynes Technology has established itself as a diversified EMS player with strong international ambitions.
“We’re doing over $400+ million in revenue, with 12 manufacturing sites across India and facilities in the US, Canada, and Austria. Our goal is to become a $1 billion+ company in the next two to three years,” Panicker said.
The company serves multiple industries, including automotive, aerospace, defence, and high-performance computing.
“About 50% of our revenue comes from automotive, including EV and ICE customers. We provide lighting systems, ECUs, battery management systems, and cluster modules. Beyond automotive, we also work on signalling systems for railways, manufacture around 20% of India’s smart meters, and supply servers for C-DAC’s HPC systems,” he explained.
Unique Position in the EMS Landscape
Panicker stressed Kaynes’ unique positioning compared to other EMS players. “Most EMS companies don’t have their own OSAT or PCB facilities. For EMS, the key components are semiconductors and bare board PCBs. We’re building our own semiconductor plant, mostly for exports but also to meet our own demand. Similarly, with bare board PCBs, we currently import, but soon Kaynes Circuits in Chennai will start local production,” he said.
This, he argued, ties directly into India’s broader self-reliance vision. “This fits into our vision of Make in India, consume in India. Our MD and Chairman envisioned this three years ago. That’s why we went for the IPO, started semiconductor and PCB plants, and that’s what is driving our growth,” Panicker said.
Tackling Global Competition
When asked whether Keynes’s moves could trigger a price war with global competitors, Panicker was confident yet pragmatic. “If you look at the EMS landscape, there are about four to five top-tier players, and we are among them. Each one has a niche. Some focus on consumer electronics; we focus on automotive, railways, and industrial. So I believe there’s space for all of us to coexist. That said, we do have a first-mover advantage. Investing nearly $600 million is no small feat. Others might emulate us, but that’s good for the Indian ecosystem,” he said.
Tapping Design-Linked Incentives and Startups
One of the biggest challenges in India’s semiconductor ecosystem has been the lack of domestic chip design. Panicker stressed that the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme will be critical for creating a full-stack semiconductor industry.
Kaynes Semicon is already working with 3–4 startups approved under DLI, including Caligo Technology and FermionIC, to advance packaging technologies. It has also invested in startups such as Mixtech Machinery and Xscape, helping integrate silicon photonics into production.
Kaynes' ecosystem-first strategy helps to generate domestic demand pipelines, while providing startups access to advanced fabrication and packaging.
OSAT Integration – Kaynes' Competitive Advantage
Kaynes is one of the few Indian companies that integrates Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) within its business model. With an operational footprint in Sanand and Chennai, Kaynes is developing its capabilities to compete against global OSAT companies, while building on its large Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) base.Sampath believes significant OSAT revenues will flow in FY26 (with pilot facility operational, and samples being manufactured for customers).
Kaynes has three major customers lined up, with production expected to ramp over the next two years.
Stock Market Dynamics and Investor Sentiment
Kaynes' stock has been on a location-based run:
52-week high: 7,822.00 (January 1, 2025)
52-week low: 3,825.15 (February 17, 2025)
Market cap: 45,281.91 crore (September 3, 2025)
Kaynes has shown significant activity today, with a notable gain of 5.09% as of September 1, 2025. Despite volatility in the EMS sector (due to India-China supply chain tensions), sentiment became more positive after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SCO summit in Tianjin, China, with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Investors expect easing supply chain pressures for EMS companies like Kaynes, which import many raw materials from China.
A ₹3,300-Crore Investment Backed by Policy Support
Kaynes’ ₹3,300 crore investment in the Sanand plant is being supported through a mix of central and state incentives, subsidies of up to 70%, and facilitation by multiple agencies, including the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), MeitY, and the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM).
“The government, ISM, MeitY, and the Department of Science and Technology have supported us tremendously. Without these subsidies and the ecosystem being built in Sanand, this would not have been possible,” Panicker said.
Sanand is fast becoming the epicenter of India’s semiconductor efforts, with multiple global and domestic players setting up operations there. Kaynes’ facility adds momentum to this vision, offering not only chip assembly but also advanced packaging capabilities that are vital for next-generation electronics.
Scaling Up: From 100 Crore to 3,000 Crore
The Sanand unit has a planned capacity of 2.3 billion units annually, including multi-chip module products.
Revenue projections are equally ambitious:
₹100 crore by March 2026
₹650 crore in FY27
₹1,500 crore in FY28
₹3,000 crore within four years
Jairam Sampath, Whole-Time Director and CFO of Kaynes Technology, said these numbers may be conservative. “We could even exceed our FY28 target. Earlier, we estimated ₹1,500 crore, but with advanced packaging and OSAT scaling up, the business alone could surpass that,” Sampath told analysts.
Challenges Ahead
While the achievements are significant, challenges remain:
Raw Material Dependency: Many raw materials are still imported.
Skilled Talent Shortage: Advanced packaging and OSAT require niche expertise.
Global Competition: Established players in Taiwan, South Korea, and the US dominate the market.
Scaling R&D: Long-term competitiveness depends on moving beyond assembly to design and fabrication.
Raghu said, “Raw materials are coming from outside India. Equipment people are coming into India, and they are helping from an ecosystem standpoint. Currently, we're sourcing from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Penang. Localisation in India will happen gradually, and we hope to source more domestically in the future. Some materials are sourced locally, and we're identifying more Indian suppliers. In the next few months, we expect to announce more progress on that front. We also source components from top-tier distributors like Avnet, SM Electronics, NXT, and others, along with a handful of PCB and raw material suppliers.”
He acknowledged these gaps but stressed that partnerships, government backing, and ecosystem development are already mitigating risks.
Panicker underlined that the ultimate success of India’s semiconductor ecosystem will depend not only on manufacturing but also on design leadership. “Manufacturing will truly take off when semiconductors are designed in India. That is why we are working with startups and investing in silicon photonics and advanced packaging. Kaynes will continue to support design-led manufacturing,” he said.
