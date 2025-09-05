Kaynes To Deliver First Made In India Semiconductor Chip By October 5, Stock Rises More Than 3%

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: In what could mark a turning point for India’s semiconductor ambitions, Kaynes Semicon, the semiconductor arm of Kaynes Technology India, is set to deliver its first Made-in-India semiconductor chip by the first week of October 2025. The milestone comes less than a year after the company received Cabinet approval in September 2024 to establish the country’s fifth semiconductor facility at Sanand, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during his speech at the flagship Semicon India 2025 event, in making key references to Kaynes Tech. “Kaynes’ plant will soon be commencing pilot operations. Meanwhile, test chip production is already underway at Tata Electronics and Micron,” he said in his speech.

Increasing optimism for Kaynes Technology India reflected in the share price with a rise of 3.33% to an intra-day high of ₹6,792 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 3, closing 2.77% higher at ₹6,755.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Raghu Panicker, CEO of Kaynes Semicon, it was confirmed that the first product will be going to Alpha Omega Semiconductor by October 5. “Kaynes, a 38-year-old Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), will give the product to its first customer, Alpha Omega Semiconductor, next month, on October 5, from our chip assembly unit in Sanand. The chip manufacturer is intending to ship the chips within a year of receiving Cabinet approval to set up India’s fifth semiconductor facility in Sandan in the state of Gujarat, in September 2024,” he said.

“Kaynes is contributing to key milestones in achieving the semiconductor mission by ensuring a plant with ₹3,300 crore is set up, enabling it for operations, and bringing products into the Indian market. We are also a very big EMS player, and some of these products will also be consumed within our EMS,” he further added.

The inaugural delivery is more than symbolic. Raghu told ETV that the company has lined up a series of products to follow, targeting diverse markets:



Defense sector (chips for the Air Force)

Consumer electronics (true wireless stereo earbuds, ceiling fans, air conditioners)

Strategic infrastructure (railways and camera modules)

Panicker revealed that Kaynes Semicon had showcased its upcoming semiconductor-based products to Prime Minister Modi at Semicon India 2025 . “We showed him products like Alpha Omega Semiconductor’s eyewear glasses, multi-chip modules that go into fan controllers, air conditioners, and multiple such segments. We also showed him products that we are localising in India for the two-wheeler EV market. Additionally, we presented EMS boards we are doing for the Indian government, aerospace, defence, and C-DAC. He was quite impressed,” Panicker recalled.



Building India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

Panicker credited government support for helping fast-track the project. “From a sustainable environment standpoint, we are being helped by ISM, MeitY, and the minister himself with subsidies of up to 70%. The Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM) and the Department of Science and Technology are also supporting us. Equipment providers are coming into India, and raw materials are being arranged. That is how we are able to move so fast,” he said.

The Sanand plant is being designed with a capacity of 2.3 billion units per year, spanning advanced packaging and multi-chip module products for Indian and global markets. “We are the fastest to do it, and the number one OSAT player to make such deliveries. This October is just the beginning. By December and next year, we will roll out multiple such products,” Panicker said.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Roadmap

Kaynes Semicon has already signed an MoU with Infineon to produce silicon microphones and has acquired complete electronic design automation tools from Siemens for system design. The MoU is signed to manufacture MEMS microphones for true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Infineon will supply the bare dies, while Kaynes will handle packaging and integration at Sanand. “The launch of our first made-in-India MEMS microphone marks a milestone for the local semiconductor ecosystem,” Panicker said.

“We are working with a consortium of partners in the startup domain to develop a camera module. We are also collaborating with Indian startups approved under the DLI scheme, such as Caligo Technology and FermionIC, to build advanced packaging. Additionally, we have invested in startups like Mixtech Machinery and Xscape. That is how we are going to help the ecosystem in India. We have signed an MoU for a silicon microphone with Infineon. With Siemens, we got their entire electronic design automation tools facility.” Panicker said.

Infineon’s CS Chua, President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, added, “This partnership will strengthen India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain.” Beyond wearables, the collaboration extends to renewable energy, industrial automation, and consumer electronics, covering applications from solar systems to smart appliances.



Emerson Partnership

Kaynes also announced a partnership with Emerson to deploy its NI Semiconductor Test System (STS) across Kaynes’ test facilities. The system supports analogue, mixed-signal, RF, power, and MEMS devices, enabling high-speed, flexible, and cost-efficient testing.

“As we scale operations, Emerson’s NI STS platform gives us the modularity and reliability to meet global testing standards,” Panicker said.

This partnership bolsters Kaynes’ ambition to become a trusted Test-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the semiconductor industry.

The company projects ₹100 crore in revenue in its first year (FY26), scaling to ₹650 crore, then ₹1,500 crore, and eventually ₹3,000 crore in four years.

Kaynes Technology’s Expanding Global Footprint

Beyond semiconductors, Kaynes Technology has established itself as a diversified EMS player with strong international ambitions.

“We’re doing over $400+ million in revenue, with 12 manufacturing sites across India and facilities in the US, Canada, and Austria. Our goal is to become a $1 billion+ company in the next two to three years,” Panicker said.

The company serves multiple industries, including automotive, aerospace, defence, and high-performance computing.

“About 50% of our revenue comes from automotive, including EV and ICE customers. We provide lighting systems, ECUs, battery management systems, and cluster modules. Beyond automotive, we also work on signalling systems for railways, manufacture around 20% of India’s smart meters, and supply servers for C-DAC’s HPC systems,” he explained.

Unique Position in the EMS Landscape

Panicker stressed Kaynes’ unique positioning compared to other EMS players. “Most EMS companies don’t have their own OSAT or PCB facilities. For EMS, the key components are semiconductors and bare board PCBs. We’re building our own semiconductor plant, mostly for exports but also to meet our own demand. Similarly, with bare board PCBs, we currently import, but soon Kaynes Circuits in Chennai will start local production,” he said.

This, he argued, ties directly into India’s broader self-reliance vision. “This fits into our vision of Make in India, consume in India. Our MD and Chairman envisioned this three years ago. That’s why we went for the IPO, started semiconductor and PCB plants, and that’s what is driving our growth,” Panicker said.

Tackling Global Competition

When asked whether Keynes’s moves could trigger a price war with global competitors, Panicker was confident yet pragmatic. “If you look at the EMS landscape, there are about four to five top-tier players, and we are among them. Each one has a niche. Some focus on consumer electronics; we focus on automotive, railways, and industrial. So I believe there’s space for all of us to coexist. That said, we do have a first-mover advantage. Investing nearly $600 million is no small feat. Others might emulate us, but that’s good for the Indian ecosystem,” he said.